Skycoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.27 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $193,650.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

