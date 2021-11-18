SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLCJY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,769. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.