Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Up 8.9%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 117,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 99,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.