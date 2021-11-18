SmartCash Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $635,439.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,049.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.61 or 0.07051041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.84 or 0.00359050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.00976265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00085479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.72 or 0.00399157 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00262497 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

