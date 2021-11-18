Smaugs NFT Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $264,232.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

