SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. 5,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

