Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

