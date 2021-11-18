Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 25,246 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.47. 13,048,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,972,041. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

