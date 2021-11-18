Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $1,949,846.16 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,584,895.01.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. 13,048,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,972,041. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,892,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 309,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Snap by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.