Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $25,237,830.93 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $397.43. 2,798,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

