Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $5,135,022.37 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56.

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $397.43. 2,798,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,840. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.88. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

