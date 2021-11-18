SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42,431.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $42,431.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.82 or 0.00014981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

