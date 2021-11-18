SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

TLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 712,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,006,000.

TLMD stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.