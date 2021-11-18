SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

