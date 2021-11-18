Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNRY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 9,315,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,135,174. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
