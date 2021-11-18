Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 9,315,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,135,174. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

