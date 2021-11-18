SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of SolarWinds worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

SWI stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.