Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. Sompo has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

