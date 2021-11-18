Sonia Kim Sells 11,000 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

