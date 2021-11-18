Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.8 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock remained flat at $$28.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

