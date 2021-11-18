Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 14th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 22,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

