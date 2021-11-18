Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.44. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 120,739 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

