Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report sales of $236.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.91 million and the lowest is $234.90 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $926.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $113,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 193.43. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

