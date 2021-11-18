Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 70.0% in October

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter worth $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Source Capital by 949.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

