Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $61.61. 71,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,022. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

