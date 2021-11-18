Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Southside Bancshares worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $45.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

