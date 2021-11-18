S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $465.50 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,241,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

