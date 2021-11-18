Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Cap of $19,091.90 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $19,091.90 and $334.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

