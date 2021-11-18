SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $175,782.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

