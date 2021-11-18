Spartan Protocol Price Down 29.2% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $22.46 million and approximately $683,326.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

