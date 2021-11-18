SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.84% of SpartanNash worth $26,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 491,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $884.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

