SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.