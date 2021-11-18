SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

