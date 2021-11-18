SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $46.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.