SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.