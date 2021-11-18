Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.62

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.62 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of £68.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

