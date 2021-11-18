Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNMSF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.
