Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNMSF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

