Splintershards Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $98.79 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,552,406 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

