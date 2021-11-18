Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

SRAD stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $45,260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $69,692,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

