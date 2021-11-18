Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is OTA Financial Group L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,085 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 5.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 477,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after buying an additional 250,109 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,838,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,853,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 908,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

