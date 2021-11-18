Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 1,341.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 728,730 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 7.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.18% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.