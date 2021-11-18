Sprott (SII) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sprott (NYSE: SII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Sprott was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

11/10/2021 – Sprott was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

11/8/2021 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Sprott was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

NYSE SII opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.92. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $8,859,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 172.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

