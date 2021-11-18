Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

