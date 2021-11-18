Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $0.79

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $21,461.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,744,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,342 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

