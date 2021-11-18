SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

