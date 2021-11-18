STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Sells $3,997,000.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 310,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
