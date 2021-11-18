Stacks (STX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $102.11 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $102.11 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00174533 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,063,116 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

