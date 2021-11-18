Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.12. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on SLFPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

