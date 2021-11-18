Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $745.03

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.03 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.77). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.72), with a volume of 89,278 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £727.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.03.

Get Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.