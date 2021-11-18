Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

