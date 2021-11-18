Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 4.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 29,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,757,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.39%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

